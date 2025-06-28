UN chief welcomes DR Congo-Rwanda peace deal

United Nations, June 28 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the signing of a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

"This agreement is a significant step toward de-escalation, peace and stability in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes region," said Guterres in a statement.

"I urge the parties to honour in full the commitments they have undertaken in the peace agreement and pursuant to Security Council Resolution 2773 (2025), including the cessation of hostilities and all other agreed measures," he said.

He added that the United Nations remains fully committed to supporting the implementation of the agreement in close coordination with the African Union as well as regional and international partners, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on June 27, the DRC and Rwanda signed a comprehensive peace agreement in Washington, pledging to end more than 30 years of conflict in the Great Lakes region.

The signing ceremony was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, DRC Foreign Minister Therese Wagner, and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, along with senior officials from the African Union, the State of Qatar, and the US Congress.

The agreement outlines commitments to respect territorial integrity, halt hostilities, disengage and disarm armed forces, and conditionally integrate non-state armed groups. It also establishes a joint security coordination mechanism, facilitates the return of refugees and internally displaced persons, and ensures humanitarian access. An annexe details an operational plan for the neutralisation of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), along with provisions for Rwanda to lift defensive measures.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rwandan Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe credited Qatar's mediation for opening the path to the agreement and highlighted regional backing led by the African Union.

He said the deal centres on establishing a standing joint security mechanism and beginning operations to neutralise the FDLR, which he described as "the remnant of the forces which committed the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994."

He added that Rwanda would work to support refugee returns in coordination with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and promote deeper economic cooperation with the DRC and international investors.

DRC Foreign Minister Wagner said the agreement marked a turning point from the April Declaration of Principles to a concrete plan for peace. She said it affirms a shared responsibility to uphold sovereignty, human rights, and international law, and emphasised the urgency of translating the deal into action on the ground. "We, the DRC, will certainly and resolutely fight for this agreement to be respected -- not with our words but with our deeds," she said.

US Secretary of State Rubio praised both governments and their negotiating teams, calling the agreement "an important moment."

He noted the United States' role in facilitating the process and expressed support for its full implementation.

The agreement entered into force immediately upon signature.

--IANS

int/jk/uk