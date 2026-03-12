UN chief outraged over drone-attack killing of UNICEF staffer in Congo

United Nations, March 12 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was outraged over the drone-attack killing of a UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) staffer in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a UN spokesman said.

"Our colleague Karine Buisset was killed in a drone strike on a building that was housing aid workers," said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for Guterres on Wednesday.

"Karine was a dedicated humanitarian who worked tirelessly to support children and families impacted by conflict and crisis."

Peacekeepers from the UN mission in the DRC responded for emergency support and conducted an initial assessment of the strike in Goma, he said.

The spokesperson said Buisset is the second humanitarian worker killed in the DRC this year, citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Since January, at least 92 incidents impacting humanitarian workers have been reported across the country.

Parties to the DRC conflict must ensure the protection of civilians and those providing life-saving assistance, Dujarric said.

"Humanitarian personnel must never be a target. This is international law. It is not up for debate, nor is up for negotiation. It must be respected."

He said the mission also called on all parties to immediately cease hostilities, in accordance with their commitment to respect the ceasefire, to prioritise the path toward the political solution and to capitalise on the gains recently achieved within the framework of peace efforts.

In a post on X, French President Emmanuel Macron had confirmed the death of Karine Buisset, who worked for the UN children's charity Unicef, and urged "respect for humanitarian law."

Goma is the capital of North Kivu province, on the north shore of Lake Kivu, and was last reported under the control of the March 23 Movement rebel forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

jk/