UN chief asks Security Council to spend resources in peace instead of war

United Nations, Oct 25 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the Security Council to channel the resources often spent on war to development and peace.

Guterres made the plea on Friday at an open debate of the Security Council on the future of the United Nations, held to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the world body.

Via a video link from Hanoi, the Secretary-General started his speech by alluding to an anecdote of the Security Council, Xinhua news agency reported.

Guterres said that in the spring of 1946, the first ballot box of the Security Council was opened for inspection before voting, and to everyone's surprise, there was already a slip of paper inside.

It was a message from the box's maker, a local New York mechanic named Paul Antonio, who said he wished for lasting peace all over the world, the UN chief added.

"That humble note reminds us why the Security Council exists: for people -- sincere, hopeful people who, for the last eight decades, have placed their trust in this institution to save them from the scourge of war," he said.

"The privilege to sit at this table carries a duty, above all, to honour the faith of those people. And to channel the resources so often spent on war to the causes of development and peace," the UN Chief added.

On many pivotal occasions, the Security Council has delivered on that task, and it has prevented the chaos of a great-power war in the past eight decades, he said.

"The council is a vital necessity and a powerful force for good. But at the same time, its legitimacy is fragile. Too often, we have seen members of this body act outside the principles of the (UN) Charter -- principles we have all freely agreed to as sovereign nations," Guterres added.

"When that happens, it not only stalls action in the moment, it erodes trust in the entire United Nations project. It also puts us all in great danger. When one nation flouts the rules, others think they have license to do the same. And history tells us, with brutal clarity, where that road leads," the UN Chief said.

Guterres also added that reform of the Security Council is imperative and long overdue to maintain global order and safety, including the expansion of the membership.

He stressed Africa as an example, where nearly half of all UN peacekeeping missions, along with numerous special political missions, are carried out, yet Africa has no permanent voice at the Council table.

The time has come to open the doors of the Security Council Chamber and let in the light, because without a Security Council fit for purpose, the world is in grave danger, he said.

"It is our duty to forge a body that can meet the challenges of the next 80 years -- one that delivers justice and safety for all," Guterres added.

"Paul Antonio the mechanic never sat at this table. He never gave a speech or signed a treaty. But he believed in everyone here. He believed in you. I urge you: honour that trust, make this Chamber worthy of the hopes of every man, woman and child."

