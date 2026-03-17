Ukrainians and Americans held in India; Kyiv denies charges

Washington, March 17 (IANS) Ukraine has rejected allegations against six of its citizens detained in India, saying there is “no established” evidence linking them to unlawful activity. Indian authorities are probing a wider case tied to Myanmar.

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There was no immediate response from the Trump administration on the arrest of an American citizen on the same charges.

“As of now, no facts are proving the involvement of the said Ukrainian citizens in unlawful activities on the territory of India or Myanmar,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. It also warned of “distorted interpretations” and “unfounded allegations” in some reports.

India’s National Investigation Agency has arrested seven foreign nationals in the case, including six Ukrainians and one American, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigators allege the group used India as a transit route to reach conflict zones in Myanmar and support armed groups.

Authorities are examining whether the accused entered restricted areas without authorisation and crossed into Myanmar illegally. A court on March 16 extended their detention until March 27.

Officials say several Ukrainian nationals entered India on tourist visas, travelled to Mizoram without permits, and then crossed into Myanmar. Authorities allege they were involved in training ethnic armed organisations and facilitating drone operations. The FIR says the accused may have provided military-style training and other support that could amount to mercenary activity.

The suspects were detained at airports in Delhi, Lucknow, and Kolkata before being produced in court. Investigators are working to trace associates and examine a wider network.

Ukraine raised concerns over due process. It said its embassy “did not receive any official notification” of the detentions and demanded “the immediate provision of unimpeded consular access to the detainees.” Embassy officials attended the hearing but were “not granted the opportunity to communicate directly with the detainees.”

Ukraine’s ambassador met officials at India’s Ministry of External Affairs and handed over a note of protest seeking the detainees’ release and access. The embassy said it remains in contact with the families and is monitoring the situation.

The US embassy in India said, “We are aware of the situation, but for privacy reasons we cannot comment on cases involving US citizens.”

Ukraine also noted that restricted areas in India require permits but said “proper marking of such areas on the ground is often absent,” which could lead to unintentional violations.

--IANS

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