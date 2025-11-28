Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau conducts search at premises of Zelensky's Chief of Staff

Kyiv, Nov 28 (IANS) Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau is carrying out searches at premises related to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak as part of a corruption probe linked to the state nuclear power company Energoatom.

In a statement on Telegram, the bureau stated that the searches are being conducted as part of a probe and did not mention Yermak's status in it. Yermak has said that investigating officials have been given full access to the apartment and he was fully cooperating with them, Euro News reported.

In a post on Telegram, Yermak stated, "Today, NABU and SAPO are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home. The investigators are not encountering any obstacles."

He said, "They have been given full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement officials. For my part, I am providing full cooperation."

For past weeks, NABU and Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have been conducting investigation into the corruption case linked to Energoatom.

Eight suspects have been charged in what amounts to the most extensive corruption probe since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started in 2022.

An extensive anti-corruption probe has been launched into allegations of graft related to Energoatom

NABU and SAPO said that the probe which was conducted for 15 months involved 1,000 of audio records revealed that several members of the Ukrainian government were part of it.

The anti-corruption bureau stated that group was taking bribes from Energoatom contractors, which amounted to about 10-15 per cent of each contract's value. NABU stated that money laundering of around USD 100 million was conducted.

It is alleged that the group took money from contractors building fortifications against Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, while millions of people from Ukraine facing power outages and blackouts following Russian attacks.

--IANS

akl/as