Ukraine, Russia carry out first stage of prisoner swap

Kyiv/Moscow, June 9 (IANS) Ukraine and Russia on Monday carried out the first stage of a prisoner exchange following agreements reached in Istanbul last week, Ukraine's Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that "the first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime."

A similar number of prisoners of war from the Ukrainian army were also transferred, it added.

During their last round of talks in Istanbul on June 2, Russia and Ukraine agreed on an "all-for-all" exchange involving seriously ill and wounded prisoners, as well as soldiers under the age of 25, according to Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Efforts remain ongoing to repatriate the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen, the Ukrainian agency said, Xinhua news agency reported. On Saturday, Ukraine's Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War had denied Russia's claim that Kyiv was delaying a prisoner exchange agreed on Monday.

"Today's statements by the Russian side do not reflect the reality and previously reached agreements," the agency said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ukraine has handed over to Russia the list of prisoners designated for the exchange, including those seriously wounded and ill. However, Russia has submitted different lists that "do not meet" the agreed parameters of the swap.

The agency said Ukraine has given Russia relevant comments and the next move is expected from the Russian side.

Earlier Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of indefinitely delaying a planned swap of prisoners and the handover of fallen soldiers' bodies.

Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said in a Telegram post that Russia has handed over the first list of 640 prisoners to Ukraine and begun transferring bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers, but Ukrainian negotiators did not arrive at the exchange site.

He urged Ukraine to "strictly adhere to the schedule and all agreements reached, and to immediately begin the exchange."

--IANS

int/as