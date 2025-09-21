Ukraine President Zelensky calls for sufficient counteraction against Russia

Kyiv, Sep 21 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Sunday, called for sufficient counteraction against Russia, imposing sanctions and providing long-range strike capabilities to Kyiv.

In a statement shared on X, Zelensky said that Russia carried out more than 1,500 strike drones, 1,280 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine during this week.

He noted that thousands of foreign components were found in this weaponry, more than 132,000 items from many nations: Europe, the US, China, Japan and several other nations.

He warned that Russia will become a threat to countries of Europe and the Indo-Pacific if Moscow is not stopped.

"Russia must feel the consequences of what it is doing. Sufficient counteraction is needed to force them to seek peace. That can be achieved with adequate strength of our army, our long-range strike capabilities, and strong sanctions and pressure against Russia. Right now, we are defending ourselves from Russian attacks almost every day. This week alone, there were more than 1,500 strike drones, over 1,280 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles of various types. Thousands of foreign components have been found in this weaponry -- more than 132,000 items -- from many countries: Europe, the US, China, Japan, and dozens of others," Zelensky posted on X.

"All these technologies help Russia create weapons on a large scale. All for the sake of terror against our people. If Russia is not stopped, this will surely become a threat to the countries of Europe and the Indo-Pacific. Strong sanctions are an instrument that will help stop this. We must cut off all possible supply routes and means of evading sanctions, and exert pressure on the countries and individual companies that aid them. Our partners have this power -- the power that must protect life. We count on the 19th EU sanctions package to be truly painful, and on the US to join the Europeans. I thank all those who are already helping," he added.

Earlier on September 19, the European Union proposed member states to impose the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

EU Vice-President Kaja Kallas called for proposing a transaction ban on Russian banks and financial institutions, including those operating in third countries.

In a statement, Kallas said, "We proposed to Member States the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. In it, we target key sectors sustaining Russia's war effort. Our sanctions bite. They have a visible impact on Russia's public finances and economic growth. The European Union must reinforce these efforts collectively with its partners until peace is achieved."

"Any source of income for the Kremlin to continue its aggression is a target. Today we propose a full transaction ban on Russian banks and financial institutions, including those operating in third countries. We also propose adding large economic operators involved in the circumvention of sanctions, revenue generation and support for the Russian military industry, as well as the Russian credit card system and fast payments system. We are also proposing a ban on investments in Russian Special Economic Zones linked to the war. And we propose further measures on Chinese actors supporting Russia's military industry," she added.

In a statement, Kallas called for a full prohibition of Russian LNG imports by January 2027, lifting remaining exemptions on Rosneft and Gazprom Neft and imposing sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet and its enablers, including 118 new vessels.

--IANS

akl/khz