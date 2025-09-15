Ukraine claims strike on major oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad region

Kyiv, Sep 15 (IANS) The Ukrainian military said it struck the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region.

The attack took place on Sunday night, caused explosions and a fire at the facility, which is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a report.

According to it, the refinery, which produces about 80 types of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, is involved in supplying the Russian army, Xinhua news agency reported.

The strike on the Kirishi refinery, in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region, follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure that Kyiv says fuels Moscow’s war effort. The facility, operated by Russian oil major Surgutneftegas, produces close to 17.7 million metric tons per year (355,000 barrels per day) of crude, and is one of Russia's top three by output.

More than three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, drones have emerged as a key weapon for both sides. Multiple Russian drones crossed into Poland on Wednesday, prompting NATO to send fighter jets to shoot them down and underlining long-held concerns that the fighting might spill over beyond Ukraine's borders.

The Kirishi refinery, also known as Kirishinefteorgsintez or KINEF, is one of Russia's top two oil refineries by volume, along with the Ryazan Oil Refinery. A subsidiary of Surgutneftegaz, the facility refines about 17.7 million metric tons per year (355,000 barrels per day) of Russian crude.

