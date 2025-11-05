UKPNP urges all Kashmiris to stand united against occupying Pakistani forces

Geneva, Nov 5 (IANS) United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) has severely condemned and firmly opposed any attempt to turn Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) into a province of Pakistan or merge it into Pakistan’s federal structure.

In a statement shared on X, UKPNP spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan stated that PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) are historically and legally part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan has no legal authority over it.

"These regions are not constitutional or legal parts of Pakistan. Their political and legal status is linked to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, as recognised under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions," he stated.

Khan stressed that any constitutional move or administrative attempt to merge PoGB or PoJK would be "illegal" and said that the move would not only violate United Nations Resolutions and international law but also breach Pakistan’s own commitments under the UN framework and the 1949 Karachi Agreement.

"Pakistan has no legal authority over the State of Jammu and Kashmir. It invaded the State of Jammu and Kashmir on 22nd October 1947. Pakistan has no right to unilaterally alter or determine the future of the territories under its control. The United Kashmir People’s National Party UKPNP has never accepted the forced division, further fragmentation, or unilateral decisions imposed on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The party will never accept or tolerate such illegal and expansionist actions," he wrote on X.

"It is time for all Kashmiris to stand united against occupation, exploitation, and injustice, and to call upon the United Nations and the international community to help ensure their fundamental right to freedom and reunification. The State of Jammu and Kashmir has its own history, culture, identity, United Nations Resolutions, European Parliament Resolution, and several other important United Nations reports. No one has the right to abolish our history, culture, identity, values, or occupy our land and natural resources," he added.

Earlier in September, at least two people were killed and 22 others injured during violent clashes that erupted during the protests against the occupying Pakistani government in Muzaffarabad in PoJK. Several reports indicated that the gangs supported by Pakistan army and the ISI-backed Muslim Conference fired on people who were demanding their basic rights in the PoJK.

Videos of the violence aired by Pakistani news channels surfaced on social media which showed tremendous chaos on the roads. In one video, a man was seen firing in the air while others climbed on top of cars surrounded by several agitators who were carrying flags and shouting slogans. In another video posted online, a protester showed a handful of used bullets.

People in PoJK had observed a shutter down and wheel jam strike following the call given by Public Action Committee which has raised a 38-point charter of demands, the local media reported. Markets and transport were shut while communication services was disrupted amid rising frustration among residents over unmet demands.

Commercial centres, markets and lorry depots in Muzaffarabad remained shut while there was no traffic on the road, Pakistan's leading channel Samaa TV reported. Public Action Committee had raised a 38-point charter of demands, including an end to the 12 reserved seats for refugees and withdrawal of privileges enjoyed by the elite.

