UKPNP leader condemns call for jihad by PoJK Prime Minister

Brussels: Sajid Hussain, leader of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has strongly criticized recent remarks by Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), who publicly called for jihad.

Hussain described the statements as a serious threat to both regional and global peace, labeling them as a dangerous incitement to violence.

In a video message, Hussain condemned the Prime Minister's rhetoric as rooted in extremism, emphasising that such remarks, made under the guise of advancing the Kashmir issue, represent a harmful shift away from diplomatic norms.

"We are deeply concerned and alarmed by the recent public statements made by the so-called Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, in which he openly called for initiating Jihad. This rhetoric, steeped in extremism, is a direct incitement to violence, posing a significant threat to regional and global peace. Such declarations, made under the guise of advancing the Kashmir issue, represent a dangerous departure from diplomatic norms and a blatant endorsement of terrorism in the name of Islam," Hussain said.

The UKPNP leader further expressed his concern that such extremist rhetoric contradicts Pakistan's commitments to promoting peace, as outlined in the United Nations (UN) Charter. He noted that these statements are especially troubling given Pakistan's recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and its upcoming chairmanship in July.

"These developments are particularly concerning in light of Pakistan's recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and its upcoming chairmanship in July. This prestigious role obligates Pakistan to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter, which include promoting international peace, resolving disputes through dialogue, and combating terrorism in all its forms. However, such statements, like those made by PM, are in direct contradiction to these commitments," Hussain remarked.

Hussain also warned that such statements could harm Pakistan's international credibility. "Such rhetoric risks isolating Pakistan diplomatically and weakening its influence within the international community. Pakistan's efforts to improve its standing in global institutions, such as the Financial Action Task Force, are now at risk," he added.

The UKPNP leader called for accountability and urged the international community to take stronger action against those who advocate violence.

He said, "We urge the international community, including the UN, FATF, and other institutions, to take serious note of extremist rhetoric and its potential consequences." (ANI)