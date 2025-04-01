UKPNP condemns Pakistan's ranger deployment, job quota in PoJK

Geneva: The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has strongly condemned the deployment of Ranger Forces in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) and the controversial allocation of a 25 per cent job quota for Pakistani nationals.

This move, according to UKPNP leader Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, aims to suppress civil society and silences voices advocating for independence, peace, and the welfare of the local population. The condemnation was made in a Facebook post by Khan.

The UKPNP has sharply criticised the recent actions in PoJK, highlighting that Pakistan's direct influence in the region has resulted in the establishment of the Ranger Forces and the allocation of the 25 per cent job quota.

The party describes these actions as a direct violation of United Nations resolutions regarding Kashmir and the Jammu & Kashmir State Subject Rule of 1927. The post stresses that such steps not only threaten the legal and constitutional framework of the region but also reveal Pakistan's ongoing attempts to alter the demographic makeup of PoJK, further entrenching its unlawful occupation.

In the post, the UKPNP urges the United Nations and the international community to recognise these grave violations and to hold Pakistan accountable for its persistent interference in the disputed region of PoJK. The party argues that Pakistan lacks both legal and moral standing concerning the State of Jammu and Kashmir and has no authority to deploy its military forces or civilians to suppress pro-independence, pro-peace, and pro-people sentiments in PoJK.

The post specifically points to the Jammu & Kashmir State Subject Rule of 1927, which prohibits outsiders from acquiring property, land, or employment in any part of the disputed territories. Pakistan's actions are seen as a blatant disregard for this legal safeguard.

While Pakistan positions itself as a supporter of Kashmiri self-determination, the UKPNP claims that the country is violating international law, UN resolutions, and the regulations set forth by the State Subject Rule.

The party believes that Pakistan's actions are part of a calculated effort to incorporate PoJK into its provinces, with the settlement of Pakistani nationals and the securing of local jobs for non-residents being part of a broader demographic engineering plan designed to erase the region's unique identity. (ANI)