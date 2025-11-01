UK health agency warns of rising meningitis threat among young people

London, Nov 1 (IANS) Children and young adults, particularly university students, face an increased risk of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned, following a nationwide rise in confirmed cases.

UKHSA figures show 378 cases of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) were recorded in 2024-25, up from 340 the previous year. Most infections involved children and young adults, with the MenB strain responsible for 90 per cent of cases in babies and all cases among 15-to-19-year-olds.

Health officials cautioned that students starting university are especially vulnerable due to close contact and communal living. Declining vaccination rates among infants and teenagers have further heightened the risk.

"These latest figures are a stark reminder meningitis remains a serious threat to children and young adults," said Public Health Minister Ashley Dalton, urging eligible individuals to get vaccinated, Xinhua news agency reported.

She added that prompt immunisation "offers crucial protection against this devastating disease, which can take hold in a matter of hours."

Meningitis is the inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can be infectious or non-infectious in origin, can be associated with high risk of death and long-term complications, and requires urgent medical care.

Symptoms include high fever, vomiting, muscle pain, headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, and a rash. Authorities stressed that vaccination remains the most effective defense against severe illness and death.

Meningitis remains a significant global health threat. It can be caused by several species of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. Injuries, cancers and drugs cause a small number of cases.

One in 5 people surviving an episode of bacterial meningitis may have long lasting after-effects. These after-effects include hearing loss, seizures, limb weakness, difficulties with vision, speech, language, memory and communication, as well as scarring and limb amputations after sepsis.

Antibiotic treatment should be started as soon as possible when bacterial meningitis is suspected. The first dose of antibiotic treatment should not be delayed until the results of the lumbar puncture are available. The choice of antibiotic treatment should consider the age of the patient, presence of immunosuppression, and local prevalence of antimicrobial resistance patterns. In non-epidemic settings, intravenous corticosteroids (e.g., dexamethasone) are initiated with the first dose of antibiotics to reduce the inflammatory response and the risk of neurological sequelae and death,

--IANS

int/jk/