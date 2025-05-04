UK counter-terrorism police arrest 7 Iranian nationals in nationwide raids

London, May 4 (IANS) In a major development, the UK's counter-terrorism police arrested eight men, including seven Iranian nationals, during multiple raids carried out across different parts of the country, the Metropolitan Police announced on Sunday.

According to the authorities, five individuals -- four of whom are Iranian nationals -- were taken into custody on Saturday on suspicion of terrorism offences linked to an alleged plot to target specific premises.

The fifth suspect's nationality remains unconfirmed. The arrests took place in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said, "The investigation is still in its early stages, and we are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter."

"We are working closely with local officers in the areas where we have made arrests today, and I'd like to thank police colleagues around the country for their ongoing support," he further added.

In a separate operation on the same day, three other Iranian nationals were arrested in London as part of another counter-terrorism investigation, the Metropolitan Police said in a different statement.

These arrests are not related to the earlier detentions of the five men. All three are currently in custody and searches are ongoing at three different addresses in connection with the operation.

The police have refrained from disclosing specific details about the suspected plot due to operational sensitivities. However, the developments come amid growing concerns over Iran-linked activities within the United Kingdom.

Since 2022, British authorities have reported thwarting more than 20 such plots and have imposed sanctions on a Swedish-based criminal network allegedly connected to Iran. This group has been accused of targeting Israeli and Jewish interests across Europe.

The Iranian Embassy in London has not issued any statement or responded to media queries regarding the arrests as of now.

