UK, Canada, Australia Recognize Palestine As A State: Recognition Without Action, However, Is Meaningless

One of the main issues that took center stage at the UN General Assembly is the ongoing devastating war in Gaza, and the international outcry for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state to end the plight of the Palestinians in the context of a two-state solution. What has made the discussion at the UN about Palestinian statehood more potent and relevant is that several Western powers, including the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal, have now formally recognized a Palestinian state, joining Spain, Ireland, and Norway, which recognized Palestine last year.

French President Macron’s impending recognition of a Palestinian state is closely connected to the 42-point “day after” plan developed with the Saudis, which established concrete, time-bound, and irreversible measures toward a two-state solution. The plan, also known as the “New York Declaration,” was approved by 142 countries at the General Assembly this month. Their embrace of Palestinian statehood is a momentous position and reflects the grave dismay in many capitals over Israel’s war in Gaza. The recognition will further isolate Israel from the international community.

That said, although such recognition is significant, it remains symbolic and meaningless unless many critical measures are taken by all the players involved to mitigate the following four reasons behind the failures in advancing the prospect of establishing such a state. First, Israel has done everything within its reach, especially now with the support of the Trump administration, to prevent that from happening. Second, the Palestinian Authority has done little to establish a legitimate representative government and a political apparatus responsive to public needs, even though 146 countries have already recognized it. Third, the Arab states, though publicly supportive, have provided some financial support but have made no concerted effort over the years to bring the idea to fruition. And fourth, the countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood have not taken significant measures to ensure its implementation.

The role of the European Countries

The critical role of European countries in supporting Palestinian independence cannot be overstated. Their support must not stop at recognition; they must focus on the nitty-gritty of what is needed to advance Palestinian statehood. The measures to be taken include:

Providing direct economic support to Palestinian institutions and infrastructure while ensuring accountability. Establishing bilateral trade agreements with the Palestinians to boost their economy, independent of Israel. Pushing for enhanced observer status and participation of Palestine in international bodies while providing legal forums to pursue international acceptance and rights. Upgrading Palestinian representative offices in their capitals to a higher diplomatic level. Funding public diplomacy campaigns in their respective capitals to build support for Palestinian statehood. Offering training and support for Palestinian internal security forces in coordination with Israel to the maximum extent possible to maintain order and stability.

In addition, the EU should pressure Israel to come to terms with the right of the Palestinians to statehood by taking several measures, including: imposing higher tariffs on Israeli goods, given that the EU is Israel’s biggest trading partner, which accounts for 32 percent of Israel’s total trade in goods in 2024. Banning Israel from participating in a research-funding program called Horizon Europe. Removing preferential treatment from billions of euros of trade, which is doable because it would require a large majority, but not unanimity. Placing a permanent ban on the sale of weapons and ammunition to Israel, as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain recently pledged. Ultimately, this is about whether or not the West can uphold its commitment to enforce international law and contribute to ending of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority (PA) cannot simply rely on the international community to bring about Palestinian statehood. It must now wake up to its bitter reality and recognize that independent statehood will remain only a slogan unless it takes the following steps:

Reiterate its recognition of Israel and commit to entering unconditionally into peace negotiations. This is not a capitulation to Israel’s whims; to the contrary, it will put Israel on the defensive and hollows its claim that the Palestinian state poses an existential threat.

Engage in public diplomacy by strengthening diplomatic outreach and using the media and public relations to show readiness for dialogue and shape global opinion positively to increase support for the Palestinian cause.

Demonstrate its commitment to democratic principles and human rights, which is essential for the Western countries planning to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Develop economic development plans that should be presented to gain international confidence, which would encourage many countries that support the Palestinian cause to provide financial aid.

Promote nonviolent means to highlight the Palestinian cause and gain the high moral ground internationally.

Strip the Palestinian education curriculum of hate speech and incitement, a key concern for many Israelis.

Hold new elections that allow all Palestinian factions to participate, as long as they commit themselves to a peaceful solution to the conflict with Israel, and to that end, they must forsake violent resistance, which has only worked in favor of Israel over the years.

The Role of the Arab States

The Arab states must play a far greater role than ever before in advancing the Palestinian cause, particularly because it is directly linked to the nature of their desired future relationship with Israel. The Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, should work in unison and send a clear message that their relations with Israel hinge directly on finding an amicable solution to the conflict.

The Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, should:

Make it abundantly clear that no other Arab state will normalize relations with Israel unless there is a clear path that would lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Threaten Israel that continued violations of the Palestinians' human rights will lead to the severing of diplomatic relations, especially with the signatories to the Abraham Accords.

Provide targeted financial aid for Palestinian governance and infrastructure, focusing on sustainable development projects, and use collective economic leverage to encourage other countries to support Palestinian statehood.

Open new or upgrade existing Palestinian embassies in Arab capitals.

Support Palestine in the international legal arena for rights and recognition, and enhance the Palestinian narrative and position in Arab and international media outlets.

Align regional policies to support Palestinian diplomatic efforts and adopt measures to minimize frictions between Israel and the Palestinians and prevent confrontations.

Finally, the Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, must sternly warn Israel that annexing any part of the West Bank is a red line that bears dire implications on their present and future relations with Israel.

It would be grossly misleading to suggest that taking all the measures enumerated above will offer smooth sailing toward realizing a Palestinian state. Being in total control of the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, especially under the current Netanyahu-led government, with staunch support of Trump, will stop at nothing to sabotage any effort that could improve the prospect of establishing a Palestinian state. However, concerted and consistent efforts by all the players will eventually lead to a dramatic change in the trajectory to a Palestinian state.

It has been demonstrated that after 80 years of violent conflict, the Palestinian strategy of resistance has failed. Hamas’ attack and Israel's retaliatory war have shown that there will be no enduring Israeli-Palestinian peace short of a two-state solution.

The Netanyahu government and the Trump presidency will end, but the Palestinian reality will never fade away. The Western European countries' decision to recognize a Palestinian state will be a historic game-changer only if steady and concrete steps follow their recognition, and they remain determined to realize Palestinian statehood regardless of the changing times and circumstances.

*A version of this article was originally published on September 12, 2025.