UK-based review finds youth vaping linked to increased health risks, future smoking

London, Aug 21 (IANS) Young people who use e-cigarettes are significantly more likely to later take up cigarette smoking and face a heightened risk of respiratory and mental health issues, according to a global review on youth vaping.

The comprehensive umbrella review, conducted by researchers from the University of York and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, analysed 56 systematic reviews spanning 384 studies worldwide.

Of these, 21 reviews directly examined the relationship between e-cigarette use among young people and subsequent cigarette smoking habits, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the review findings.

In findings published recently in the journal Tobacco Control, researchers identified a "striking" consistency: young vapers were not only at greater risk of taking up smoking, but were also likely to smoke more frequently and intensely later in life.

The analysis further uncovered an increased likelihood of respiratory illnesses such as asthma and exacerbation of asthma, as well as links to substance abuse, including alcohol and marijuana use.

The study went beyond respiratory concerns, suggesting correlations between youth vaping and other health problems such as pneumonia, bronchitis, lowered sperm counts, dizziness, headaches, migraines, depression, and even suicidal ideation.

The publication of the review coincides with Britain's recent ban on the sale and supply of disposable vapes, including those without nicotine, as of June. This measure aims to curb the growing popularity of vaping among children aged 11-15, with NHS data from last year indicating nearly a quarter of children in this age group had tried vaping, and almost one in ten used vapes regularly.

Recently, a study led by researchers from University College London (UCL) showed that the number of adults in England who report vaping for more than six months has "increased substantially" from 2013 to 2023.

According to the study, the prevalence of long-term vaping increased more rapidly among young adults than older adults after 2019, resulting in a strong inverse age gradient in long-term vaping, with 22.7 per cent of 18-year-olds vaping compared to 4.3 per cent of 65-year-olds.

The study also found that the growth in long-term vapers was mainly among people with a history of regular smoking, but an increase also occurred among people who never regularly smoked.

According to the website of Britain's National Health Service (NHS), e-cigarettes have become a popular tool for quitting smoking in the country. Although e-cigarettes are believed to be less harmful than cigarettes, they are "not completely risk-free."

