UAE: Two Indians among four injured by missile debris in Dubai

Abu Dhabi, March 31 (IANS) Four people, including two Indian nationals, were injured after debris from a successful interception fell on residential houses in southern Dubai in UAE on Tuesday.

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According to a statement released by Government of Dubai Media Office, the incident was handled in accordance with the highest safety standards.

"Authorities confirm that the incident caused by debris from an interception that fell on houses in southern Dubai resulted in minor injuries to two Indian nationals, one Bangladeshi national, and one Sri Lankan national. The incident was handled in accordance with the highest safety standards. Please rely on official sources for updates," Government of Dubai Media Office posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the office said that authorities were responding to an incident caused by debris from a successful interception fell on residential houses in Southern Dubai.

"Authorities confirm that they are responding to an incident caused by debris from a successful interception that fell on residential houses in southern Dubai, resulting in property damage and minor injuries to four Asian nationals," Government of Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

The latest incident comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia which started on February 28 following the strikes carried out by Israel and the US on Iran, which resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targetting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Meanwhile, UAE's Ministry of Defence said that its air defence engaged eight ballistic missiles, four Cruise missiles and 36 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran on Tuesday. UAE's air defences have engaged 433 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 1,977 UAVs since the start of Iranian attacks, according to the statement released by UAE's Ministry of Defence on X.

"The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 8 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities," UAE's Ministry of Defence posted on X.

"A total of 188 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia," it added.

UAE's Ministry of Defence expressed its readiness to deal with any threats and vowed to firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.

--IANS

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