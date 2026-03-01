UAE says three killed in Iran strikes; Indian, Sri Lankan among those injured

Abu Dhabi, March 1 (IANS) The UAE's Ministry of Defence on Sunday announced that its air defences have so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 Iranian drones.

According to the ministry, one Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi were killed in airstrikes while there were 58 cases of minor injuries of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan nationalities.

The ministry stated that the UAE on the second day of the Iranian attack was successful in destroying 20 ballistic missiles and the downing of eight missiles into the sea, destroying two cruise missiles and 311 drones, while 21 drones hit civilian targets.

In a statement, it said: "The ministry clarified that since the start of the Iranian attack on 2026/02/28, 165 ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country were detected, of which 152 were destroyed, while 13 fell into the sea, as well as 2 cruise missiles were detected and destroyed, and 541 Iranian drones were detected, of which 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell within the country's territory, causing material damage, and resulting in 3 deaths of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 58 cases of minor injuries of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan nationalities."

The UAE's Ministry of Defence stated that some debris fell in scattered areas of the UAE after air defence systems intercepted ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in minor and moderate material damage in a number of civilian properties. It urged people to obtain information from official sources in the country and avoid circulating rumours or unverified information

The ministry said that "it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats, and confirmed that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors represents the utmost priority that cannot be compromised."

Earlier in the day, Anwar Gargash, senior diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, advised Iran to "return to its senses" and deal with its neighbouring nations with reason and responsibility before the "circle of isolation and escalation widens".

Gargash stressed that Iran's actions confirm the narrative of those who consider Iran as the "primary source of danger, and its missile program as a perpetual threat to instability."

"Iran's aggression against the Gulf states missed its target and isolated Iran at its critical moment. Your war is not with your neighbours, and through this escalation, you confirm the narrative of those who see Iran as the region's primary source of danger, and its missile program as a perpetual title for instability," he posted on X.

"Return to your senses, to your surroundings, and deal with your neighbours with reason and responsibility before the circle of isolation and escalation widens," he added.

