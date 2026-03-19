UAE condemns Iran's attack on Habshan gas facility, suspends operations

Abu Dhabi, March 19 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities said on Thursday that operations at the Habshan gas facilities have been temporarily suspended due to falling debris from interceptions of missiles and condemned Iran over the "terrorist attack".

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"The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Iranian terrorist attack targeting the Habshan gas facility and the Bab field, which was successfully intercepted by the country's air defences with no injuries reported," the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that these attacks constitute a "dangerous escalation and a violation of international law".

"The UAE reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and national security, and to safeguard its national interests," it said.

The Ministry further emphasised that this "terrorist attack targeting critical infrastructure and oil facilities represents a direct threat to regional security and stability, as well as to global energy security".

Earlier on Wednesday, the UAE warned that targeting energy facilities associated with Iran's South Pars gas field poses a threat to global energy security as well as the regional security and stability.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that attacks on energy infrastructure linked to the South Pars field in Iran, which extends northward to Qatar's territory, represent a dangerous escalation.

The Ministry stressed that targeting energy sector infrastructure constitutes a direct threat to global energy security and to the security and stability of the region and its peoples, reports Xinhua news agency.

It added that such actions could also have severe environmental consequences and expose civilians, navigation routes, as well as vital industrial and urban facilities to direct risks.

The Ministry underscored the need to avoid targeting critical infrastructure under any circumstances, reaffirming the importance of adhering to international law and safeguarding security and stability in the region.

--IANS

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