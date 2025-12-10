UAE announces $550 million support for UN's Global Humanitarian Overview

Abu Dhabi, Dec 10 (IANS) Under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the middle-eastern nation has announced that it will provide $550 million to support the UN’s Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO), which aims to raise $33 billion in 2026 to support approximately 135 million people across 23 humanitarian operations across the world, including programmes supporting refugees and migrants.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The immediate focus of the appeal is to help protect the lives of up to 87 million people in need of urgent support with USD 23 billion in funding. The initiative reaffirms the UAE’s unwavering commitment to advancing international efforts to save lives and respond to disasters and crises affecting the most vulnerable populations globally."

"This support underscores the vital role of the UAE in promoting multilateral humanitarian action and the nation’s close cooperation with UN agencies, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as well as with relief and development programs operating on the ground, to ensure timely access to aid for those most in need, in line with His Highness’s directives emphasising a rapid and effective response," it added.

In the statement, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, expressed the UAE's commitment to supporting global humanitarian efforts and working with UN partners to ensure access to aid for those most impacted.

"This pledge embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reflects our profound belief in the necessity of international solidarity in responding to urgent humanitarian appeals in an effective and sustainable manner that preserves human dignity and protects lives," she further said.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at OCHA, Tom Fletcher, has welcomed the UAE's announcement.

"Our global appeal is about saving lives where shocks have hit hardest – and turning plans into real protection. The UAE’s rapid and generous backing of our 2026 plan sends a strong signal, focused on people who need it most. We must deliver an effective, innovative response that meets the moment," he said.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell expressed appreciation for the UAE's support. World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed gratitude to the UAE for the support.

"Warning signs of health system collapse manifest long before it occurs – outbreaks spread, malnutrition increases, and preventable deaths rise. However, when we come together, services can be restored and lives saved. I thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE for their support, which will provide crucial humanitarian health care to millions in need," Ghebreyesus said.

