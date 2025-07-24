Typhoon Wipha kills three, injures five in Vietnam

Hanoi, July 24 (IANS) Typhoon Wipha has left three people dead, one missing and five others injured in Vietnam, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority reported on Thursday.

Among the fatalities, two people were swept away by floods in the central province of Nghe An, while another died in a landslide in the same locality.

The typhoon damaged approximately 720 houses and submerged 3,848 others across northern and central Vietnam.

Nghe An was the hardest-hit province, with more than 9,000 households suffering from prolonged power outages, Vietnam News Agency reported.

On July 22, the typhoon struck coastal areas between Hung Yen and Ninh Binh provinces, sustaining maximum winds of 88 km per hour, equivalent to level 8-9 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts reaching level 11, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

At around 8:30 a.m., a suspension bridge in Dien Bien province partially collapsed due to prolonged heavy rains, injuring four people, the Voice of Vietnam reported.

Power outages were reported in parts of Tien Hai commune in Hung Yen province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, central provinces such as Thanh Hoa and Nghe An recorded rainfall of 150 to 200 mm, raising the risk of landslides and flash floods, local authorities warned.

Earlier on July 21, one person had been confirmed dead and four others injured in central Vietnam's Nghe An province due Typhoon Wipha, local newspaper Lao Dong (Labor) reported on Monday.

The effect of Typhoon Wipha, the third tropical storm to hit Vietnam so far this year, damaged 357 houses while inundating more than 400 hectares of rice fields and other crops across the province, the report added.

--IANS

int/bpd/