Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in China

Guangzhou, Sep 8 (IANS) Tapah, the 16th typhoon of this year, made landfall in south China's Guangdong Province on Monday morning, forcing school closures and the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.

The typhoon, with maximum winds of up to 30 metres per second near its centre, churned ashore in Taishan, a county-level city in Jiangmen City, at around 8:50 a.m., according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

Classes were suspended for about 120,000 students at 182 schools and kindergartens in Taishan, while more than 41,000 people across Jiangmen were evacuated to safer areas.

Jiangmen's maritime bureau said it had deployed in advance 43 volunteer sea rescue teams and 30 vessels to handle possible emergencies. More than 3,300 emergency personnel are on standby in Taishan.

In neighbouring Yangjiang City, authorities opened emergency shelters on Monday for local residents.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Guangdong saw heavy rain and strong winds on Monday. Meteorological authorities forecast that Tapah will continue moving northwest at about 20 km per hour and gradually weaken, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the Hong Kong Observatory had said it would maintain its No. 8 Southeast Gale or Storm Signal until at least 1 p.m. Monday due to Typhoon Tapah.

The observatory had first issued the No. 8 signal, the third-highest warning under Hong Kong's five-tier typhoon warning system, on Sunday evening.

Airport Authority Hong Kong expects around 100 flights to be cancelled on Monday. Amusement parks and clinics are closed under the influence of Tapah.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has taken precautions such as preparing flood barriers and having emergency response teams on call.

The observatory said Tapah is moving inland after making landfall in Guangdong Province and is further away from Hong Kong. While wind power will diminish gradually, Hong Kong should still prepare for rainstorms and big waves on Monday.

