Typhoon Mitag makes landfall in south China's Guangdong

Guangzhou, Sep 19 (IANS) Typhoon Mitag, the 17th typhoon of this year, made landfall in south China's Guangdong Province at about 2:50 pm Friday, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

The typhoon, with the maximum wind force near its center reaching 25 metres per second, churned ashore at Shanwei City in Guangdong.

Meteorological authorities forecast that Mitag will continue moving to the northwest at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour and gradually weaken as it moves inland, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on September 18, China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters had activated a Level-IV emergency response for south China's Guangdong Province.

Typhoon Mitag was forecasted to make landfall along the Guangdong coast between Huilai and Taishan from Friday afternoon to evening, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to most parts of the province, according to meteorological forecasts.

Due to its impact, torrential rainstorms were expected to affect parts of Guangdong and east China's Fujian Province from Friday to Sunday, the National Meteorological Centre said.

Heavy rains or rainstorms are also forecast for some regions in east China's Jiangxi, central China's Hunan, and Guangxi and Hainan, both located in south China during the same period.

The national observatory has urged local authorities to implement emergency measures in preparation for the typhoon -- and potential flooding and geological disasters that may be triggered by the heavy rainfall.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

Earlier on September 8, Tapah, the 16th typhoon of this year had made landfall in south China's Guangdong Province, forcing school closures and the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.

The typhoon, with maximum winds of up to 30 metres per second near its centre had churned ashore in Taishan, a county-level city in Jiangmen City.

Classes were suspended for about 120,000 students at 182 schools and kindergartens in Taishan, while more than 41,000 people across Jiangmen were evacuated to safer areas.

--IANS

int/jk/as