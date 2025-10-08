Typhoon Matmo leaves eight dead in Vietnam

Hanoi, Oct 8 (IANS) Heavy rains and floods triggered by Typhoon Matmo have left eight people dead and five others injured in Vietnam, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority announced Wednesday.

Over 15,700 houses were submerged and more than 400 others damaged, while over 14,600 hectares of rice and other crops were inundated, the agency said.

More than 97,000 livestock and poultry were killed or swept away, while flooding, landslides, and traffic disruptions occurred at 602 locations across northern mountainous and north-central provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued an urgent directive calling for intensified efforts to prevent flash floods and landslides, and to ensure the safety of residents in affected areas, according to the report.

Earlier, on October 7, a section of the Bac Khe 1 hydropower dam in northern Vietnam's Lang Son province had collapsed, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The incident had been triggered by prolonged rainfall and excessive water pressure following heavy downpours brought by Typhoon Matmo, the 11th storm to hit Vietnam that year, according to local authorities.

Emergency forces, including police, military, and rescue teams, had been deployed to stabilize the situation and prevent further damage.

Not only Vietnam but, on October 6, Typhoon Matmo had also made landfall and weakened after making a second landfall in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, while recovery efforts were underway to tackle the typhoon's widespread impact.

Typhoon Matmo had been downgraded to a severe tropical storm as it made landfall in Guangxi's coastal areas around Monday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain that particularly affected the cities of Beihai, Qinzhou, and Fangchenggang.

As of Monday, the typhoon had affected 10,561 people in Beihai, with 10,003 people relocated for safety and about 3,400 hectares of crops damaged, according to the municipal emergency management bureau.

Strong winds had also toppled more than 4,000 trees in Beihai, blocking roads. Municipal authorities had mobilised workers to clear the debris and restore traffic.

Qinzhou and Fangchenggang had also reported fallen trees and billboards. Emergency response personnel had been dispatched to clean up debris, clear main roads and alleyways, and address waterlogging issues.

According to regional meteorological authorities, Typhoon Matmo had moved into northeastern Vietnam around noon on Monday, although strong winds and rain had been forecast to persist in the western and southern parts of Guangxi.

Qinzhou and Chongzuo, another city in Guangxi, had lifted temporary traffic controls, with railway services gradually resuming.

In Beihai, all-out power restoration efforts had been underway in affected areas, involving more than 1,300 personnel, 116 emergency power vehicles, and 1,730 emergency generators.

