Two police officers killed in shooting in southeast Australia: Reports

Sydney, Aug 26 (IANS) Two police officers have been killed and a third has been injured in a shooting in southeast Australia, local media reported on Tuesday.

The three officers were at the rural property in the town of Porepunkah, 210 km northeast of Melbourne in the Alpine region of the state of Victoria, on Tuesday morning to execute a warrant related to historical sexual abuse allegations when they were ambushed and shot by a gunman, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Two police officers, who Victoria Police initially said were unaccounted for following the attack, were killed and the third was airlifted to hospital with serious lower body injuries, according to ABC News.

As of 4:30 pm local time on Tuesday a widespread police search for the gunman was ongoing. Nine Entertainment newspapers reported that he was on the run with several family members, including children.

Facilities including nearby schools and a local airfield were put in lockdown for most of Tuesday and members of the public were advised to avoid the area as a major police operation was launched in response to the shooting.

Victoria Police said on Tuesday morning that officers from its tactical Special Operations Group had been deployed to the scene.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a press conference in Canberra prior to the fatalities being reported that he was "very concerned" for the police officers involved in the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the police for the work they do, each and every day. The men and women who wear our uniform, wear the uniform of the police take risks each and every day," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, three people were hospitalised, including two with stab wounds, after being found unresponsive at a home west of Sydney.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales said that emergency services were called to conduct a welfare check at the home in the suburb of Leura, 80 km west of central Sydney, at around 7:30 am local time on Sunday.

Officers arrived and found two men, both believed to be aged in their 40s, with multiple stab wounds, and a woman believed to be in her 60s, unconscious at the scene. All three were unresponsive.

They were treated by ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital. Both men were in serious but stable conditions, and the woman was critical.

Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

