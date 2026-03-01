Two injured in Dubai as debris from intercepted drones falls in courtyards

Dubai, March 1 (IANS) UAE authorities on Sunday said that two people were injured after debris from drones intercepted by air defences fell in the courtyards of two homes in Dubai, and they have received medical treatment.

In a statement shared on X, the Government of Dubai Media Office said: "Authorities confirmed that debris from drones intercepted by air defences fell in the courtyards of two homes in Dubai, resulting in two injuries. The injured have received the necessary medical care. Authorities also clarified that the sounds heard across the emirate were the result of successful interception operations."

Earlier in the day, the UAE's Ministry of Defence announced that the Air Force and Air Defence Forces have successfully intercepted and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched towards the country's territories since the start of the Iranian attack.

"The Ministry clarified that since the start of the attack, 137 Iranian ballistic missiles were detected and launched toward the country, with 132 of them destroyed, while 5 fell into the sea. Additionally, 209 Iranian drones were detected, 195 of which were intercepted, while 14 fell within the country's territories and waters, causing some collateral damage," it said.

"The Ministry indicated that as a result of the effective interception of the missiles and drones, some debris fell in scattered areas of the country, leading to minor material damage to a number of civilian properties. The Ministry confirmed that the relevant authorities moved immediately with full readiness and capabilities to handle the situation in accordance with the approved procedures in such cases, and the necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of residents and secure the affected sites," it added.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence condemned the attack and expressed the country's rejection of such acts that showcase a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security and safety of people and undermines stability. It stated that this targeting represents a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law. It urged the people to obtain information from official sources in the UAE and avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.

"The Ministry emphasized that this targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law, and that the country reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its territories and people and the residents therein, in a manner that ensures the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its interests and national capabilities."

The ministry stated that it is on high alert and ready to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront everything that targets the disruption of the UAE's security and stability, and affirmed that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is an utmost priority that cannot be compromised.

