Two female Baloch 'fidayeen' fighters among 11 who attacked Pakistani forces

Quetta, Feb 2 (IANS) The Baloch rebel group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed that its ongoing offensive, titled Operation Herof Phase II, has been underway for more than 40 hours across multiple districts of Balochistan, alleging heavy casualties among Pakistani security forces and asserting control over several urban and rural areas.

In a series of statements and media releases issued through its official channel, Hakkal, the BLA stated the operation had expanded across a wide geographical stretch of the province.

As part of its claims, the group released a video recorded during clashes in Gwadar, identifying a female 'fidayeen' fighter who it said was killed during attacks against Pakistani forces, according to a report by The Balochistan Post.

The group identified the woman as Hawa Baloch, also known by the alias Droshum, and described the footage as her “final message, sent twelve hours before her martyrdom.”

Sources quoted by The Balochistan Post said Hawa Baloch was a writer and that her father had previously been associated with the Baloch armed movement and was killed in fighting several years ago.

In the video message, Hawa Baloch is seen urging Baloch women to join what she referred to as the armed resistance.

She alleged that the Pakistani state had “oppressed Baloch women as well as men” and argued that women in Baloch society were “neither intellectually nor practically weak.” She said the time had come for women to “rise and seek justice.”

The BLA also identified another female fidayeen as 23-year-old Asifa Mengal. According to the group, she carried out a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) operation on January 31 targeting the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters in Noshki.

In addition, the group released a separate video featuring fidayeen Nako Fazal Baloch, whom it described as the “eldest Baloch fidayee of the Baloch Liberation Army,” highlighting his role in the ongoing campaign.

In two detailed statements issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the group claimed its fighters had completed operations in areas including Kharan, Mastung, Tump and Pasni, while asserting that fighting was continuing in other locations.

The statements further claimed that BLA fighters were present in parts of Quetta and Noshki, where the group alleged that Islamabad’s military presence had been “repelled.”

According to the BLA’s claims, more than 200 personnel belonging to the Pakistan Army, police and Frontier Corps were killed during the offensive, while at least 17 individuals were captured.

The group described these figures as “preliminary and cautious estimates,” adding that it believed the actual losses suffered by security forces were higher.

In a separate development linked to the operation, the BLA said it had detained Deputy Commissioner of Noshki, Muhammad Hussain Hazara, and Assistant Commissioner Maria Shamoo, before later releasing them.

The group described their release as a “humanitarian gesture,” claiming that it does not view the local civil administration and police as direct adversaries unless they actively resist its fighters.

However, it issued a warning that local officials and police personnel who “assist the occupying army” would be treated as hostile targets.

The BLA also acknowledged losses within its own ranks, stating that 18 of its fighters were killed during the operation.

According to the group, those killed included 11 fidayeen from the Majeed Brigade, four fighters from the Fateh Squad, and three fighters belonging to the STOS unit.

