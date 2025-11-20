Two dead following truck crash in Australia

Sydney, Nov 20 (IANS) A woman and a child died after two trucks collided on a highway in the northeastern Australian state of Queensland, police said on Thursday.

The Queensland Police Service said in a statement on Thursday that emergency services were called on Wednesday night to reports that two trucks had collided near the town of Canoona, over 550 kilometres northwest of Brisbane, around 10:40 pm local time, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Two passengers in one of the trucks, a toddler and a woman in her 20s, died at the scene.

The driver of the same vehicle, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

A second man, the driver and sole occupant of the other truck, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said that the highway where the collision occurred is expected to be closed for some time while the forensic crash unit investigates the incident.

Australian teenage girl killed in a hit-and-run in northern Brisbane

On October 17, a teenage girl died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in northern Brisbane in the Australian state of Queensland.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) said on Tuesday that emergency services were called to reports that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the suburb of Margate, 25 kilometres north of central Brisbane, around 11:27 pm local time on Monday.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries and commenced CPR, but she was declared deceased at the scene a short time later, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The QPS said that the vehicle fled the scene following the crash.

According to official data, as of Sunday, 273 people had died in road crashes in Queensland in 2025, up from 265 at the same point in 2024 and 243 in 2023.

The QPS on Sunday issued a warning to motorists to drive safely and adhere to the road rules.

--IANS

int/akl/sd