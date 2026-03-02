Two Bangladeshis killed, seven injured amid escalating tensions in Middle East

Dhaka, March 2 (IANS) At least two Bangladeshi nationals have been killed and seven others injured in missile and drone attacks across different parts of the Middle East, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Monday.

The incidents come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East that erupted following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, aimed at degrading Tehran's missile capabilities and broader military infrastructure.

Iran's retaliatory strikes have spanned several countries, with missiles and drones intercepted over Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, prompting temporary airspace closures and resulting in both military and civilian casualties.

According to the Ministry, Saleh Ahmed, a Bangladeshi national from Baralekha region in Sylhet district, tragically lost his life in the United Arab Emirates’ Ajman city after being struck by debris resulting from an aerial attack on a civilian installation.

“The Embassy of Bangladesh in the United Arab Emirates is in close contact with the local authorities regarding the matter and is extending necessary assistance to repatriate the mortal remains once commercial flights resume,” it stated.

The Ministry further mentioned that one Bangladeshi national was killed and three others were injured in Bahrain, while the Bangladesh Mission in Manama is in contact with the local authorities regarding the incident.

In Kuwait, four Bangladeshi nationals identified as Aminul Islam, Rabiul Islam, Masudur Rahman, and Dulal Miah sustained injuries following a drone attack in the vicinity of the civilian airport.

“They have received necessary medical treatment and are currently reported to be in stable condition. The Embassy of Bangladesh in Kuwait remains in regular contact with them and the Ambassador personally visited them at the hospital,” the Ministry added.

Separately, it said, the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation vessel Banglar Joyjatra is currently stranded at Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates. The Embassy is maintaining close communication with the vessel's captain, and all crew members are reported to be safe.

Reiterating its grave concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said it continues to closely monitor developments, while stressing that the safety and security of more than six million Bangladeshis residing in the Middle East remain its topmost priority.

“Our Embassies in concerned countries have been asked to issue appropriate advisories for our nationals to remain vigilant and strictly follow the guidance issued by the respective host governments,” it added.

