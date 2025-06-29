Turkiye, Syria restore direct transport links at global forum

Istanbul, June 29 (IANS) The Global Transport Connectivity Forum concluded on Sunday in Istanbul with the signing of 12 cooperation agreements aimed at enhancing cross-border logistics and regional integration.

Among them was a landmark agreement between Turkish and Syrian delegations to resume direct road transport between the two countries after years of suspension, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Commercial transport will resume under the International Road Transport Agreement signed between the two countries in 2004," announced Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, noting that cargo transfers at border gates will end, allowing goods to move directly between Türkiye and Syria without transhipment.

"The resumption of transport links will reinforce our countries' positions in regional trade between Europe and Asia and integrate the Middle Corridor with Gulf nations," Uraloglu said. "This will enable direct road access from Türkiye to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and other Gulf countries."

The strategic importance of the Middle Corridor -- a key east-west trade route -- was a recurring theme throughout the forum. Addressing participants on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored efforts to align the Middle Corridor with China's Belt and Road Initiative, describing it as a transformative project to connect Europe and Asia more securely and efficiently.

Also known as the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor Initiative, this route connects Türkiye with the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea, Central Asia, and ultimately China, as part of Türkiye's ongoing efforts to revitalise the ancient Silk Road, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Erdogan noted that while shipments through the Suez Canal typically take around 35 days and those via the Cape of Good Hope about 45 days, the Middle Corridor is projected to reduce transit times to under 15 days once planned investments are complete.

Looking ahead, Erdogan projected that the ongoing and future Middle Corridor projects would generate a total economic output of 114 billion U.S. dollars, further strengthening the region's role as a global trade hub.

Another key development was the signing of a memorandum to establish a Joint Steering Committee among Türkiye, Somalia, Ghana, Mauritania, the Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Liberia, and Guinea.

"As Türkiye, we will provide all kinds of support for the African continent to take its rightful place in the global transport system," said the transport minister.

