Trump’s signature to appear on US currency​

Washington, March 27 (IANS) U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s signature will appear on future U.S. paper currency, the Treasury Department announced, marking the first time a sitting president’s name will be printed on American banknotes.​

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The move comes as the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, also known as the Semiquincentennial.​

In a statement, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said Trump’s signature will appear alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on new currency issued in the coming period.​

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability,” Bessent said.​

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial,” he added.​

The announcement signals a departure from the long-standing U.S. practice, in which currency typically features the signatures of the Treasury Secretary and the Treasurer, but not those of a sitting president.​

Treasurer Brandon Beach said the decision reflects both the anniversary milestone and the administration’s view of Trump’s economic record.​

“As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership,” Beach said.​

“The President’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved,” he added.​

The Treasury did not specify when the redesigned notes will enter circulation or which denominations will carry the new signatures.

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