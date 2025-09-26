Trump’s 100 pc tariff on pharma to harm only US, not India: Experts

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The 100 per cent tariff on pharmaceuticals, imposed by the US President Donald Trump, will cause harm only to the US, and not India, said experts on Friday.

The 100 per cent tariff by Trump, to be implemented from October 1, targets the import of branded and patented pharmaceutical drugs and does not apply to generic medicines.

“This would be very negative for the US, as medicines are very important for any economy. In India, our government has been striving to reduce the prices of medicine,” Akash Jindal, an economist, told IANS.

“This will not harm India, but only the US. The tariff imposed by America is very wrong,” added businessman Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated, “Starting October 1, 2025, we will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America."

“By placing the tariff, the US is escalating the price of medicines, which its citizens will consume. Does the US think that by October 1, they would be able to set up a new factory in the country?” Jindal said.

He called the tariffs “a mistake”, while warning that “the US government is going to have backlash from its own people”.

“Imposing a 100 per cent tariff will harm America the most, not India. Medicines are most expensive in the US; the cheapest medicines are available in India. If they want inflation, then let them do it,” added Hiranandani.

From life-saving oncology drugs and antibiotics to chronic disease treatments, India is helping stabilise global healthcare systems. Currently, India supplies over 45 per cent of generic and 15 per cent of biosimilar drugs used in the US.

US is India’s largest export market for pharmaceutical goods. In FY 24, of India's $27.9 billion worth of pharma exports, 31 per cent or $8.7 billion (Rs 7,72,31 crore) went to the US, according to Pharmexcil. Another $3.7 billion (Rs 32,505 crore) worth of pharma products were exported in just the first half of 2025.

Meanwhile, following Trump's declaration pharmaceutical stocks declined sharply. Major pharma giants like Sun Pharma, Biocon, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy's, Lupin, Cipla, and Torrent Pharma were among those hit.

--IANS

rvt/