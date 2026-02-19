Trump urges stronger trade, defence ties in letter to B'desh PM Tarique Rahman

Washington, Feb 19 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has congratulated Bangladesh's newly elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on his “historic election” and urged progress on bilateral trade and defence agreements, stating that Washington aims to maintain momentum in its strategic relationship with Dhaka.

In a letter dated February 18, 2026, Trump congratulated Rahman on his electoral victory and wished him success in his tenure as Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

The letter, confirmed by the White House and released by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted Washington’s strategic focus on strengthening ties in the Indo-Pacific region and signalled expectations of enhanced economic and defence cooperation between the two countries.

“The partnership between our countries is based on mutual respect and a shared interest in fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific where strong, sovereign nations can prosper,” Trump said in the letter.

He emphasised the importance of expanding trade relations and called for continued implementation of bilateral trade arrangements. “As you begin your term, I hope you will help me maintain the tremendous momentum in our trade relationship through the implementation of our Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, which benefits farmers and workers in both of our countries,” Trump wrote.

Trump also underscored the importance of defence cooperation and urged progress in finalising pending defence agreements between the two nations.

“I also hope you will take decisive action to complete the routine defence agreements that would finally give your military access to high-end, American-made equipment – the best in the world!” he stated.

The letter reflected Washington’s intent to strengthen diplomatic engagement and deepen bilateral cooperation across strategic sectors.

“I look forward to working with you to make the relationship between the United States and Bangladesh stronger than ever before,” Trump said.

He also expressed confidence in the role of the US Ambassador to Bangladesh. “My Ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent Christensen, has my full confidence. Together, we have an opportunity to make both of our nations more prosperous and secure,” he added.

The message concluded on a cordial note, with Trump extending his best wishes to the Bangladeshi leader. “Good luck to you in the days ahead!” the letter stated.

