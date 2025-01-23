Trump Urges NATO Nations to Boost Defense Spending to 5% of GDP at Davos

Davos: US President Donald Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, called for NATO nations to increase their defense spending to 5 percent of GDP, emphasizing that the United States has been shouldering an unfair burden in global defense spending, particularly in the Ukraine war.

Trump also highlighted the disparity in financial contributions, noting that the US has spent USD 200 billion more than NATO on the conflict.

Speaking about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Trump said, "As we restore common sense in America, we're moving quickly to bring back strength, peace, and stability abroad. I'm also going to ask all NATO nations to increase defense spending to 5 percent of GDP, which is what it should have been years ago."

"It was only at 2 percent, and most nations didn't pay until I came along. I insisted they pay, and they did, because the United States was really paying the difference at that time, and it was unfair to the United States," he added.

Trump reiterated his previous remarks, made during a signing ceremony at the Oval Office, underscoring NATO's financial contributions.

"NATO has to pay 5 percent. We are in the Ukraine war with USD 200 billion more than NATO. It's ridiculous because it affects them a lot more. We have an ocean in between. And we've spent USD 200 billion more on Ukraine than NATO has spent. They've got to equalize," he said.

US President Donald Trump also spoke about the ceasefire negotiations in the West Asia.

President Trump also underlined the immediate changes he has implemented in American domestic and international policies since assuming his second term as President of the United States.

During his address, President Trump stated that he would urge NATO countries to increase their defense spending.

Trump also addressed various international issues. He called on Saudi Arabia and OPEC countries to lower oil prices, discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and highlighted several American policies, including the deployment of troops along the US southern border to curb illegal immigration.

The US President also spoke about ceasefire negotiations in West Asia, noting the efforts made by his administration.

He said, "Before even taking office, my team negotiated the ceasefire agreement in the Middle East, which wouldn't have happened without us."

"Earlier this week, the hostages began to return to their families, and it's a beautiful sight. More and more will be coming home," Trump added.

The US President delivered these remarks at the summit in Davos, Switzerland, held from January 20 to 24. The forum serves as a platform to deliberate on pressing global challenges, economic transformations, and sustainability goals. (ANI)