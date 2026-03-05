Trump touts AI lead, hits China and Europe on energy

Washington, March 5 (IANS) President Donald Trump has said the United States had taken a clear lead over China in artificial intelligence while accusing Beijing of dominating the global wind turbine market and dumping the equipment in Europe.

Read More

Speaking during a White House roundtable on the 'Ratepayer Protection Pledge' on Wednesday (local time), Trump said the United States was ahead in the race to develop advanced artificial intelligence infrastructure.

"The United States is leading the world in AI by a lot," Trump said. "We're leading China. We're leading everybody by a lot."

The president framed artificial intelligence as a strategic competition between major powers, saying the country that leads in the technology would also dominate militarily.

"The nation that leads in AI will be the military superpower," Energy Secretary Chris Wright said during the event.

Trump also criticised China's role in the global wind energy industry, accusing Beijing of cornering the wind turbine manufacturing market.

"They make all the windmills," Trump said, adding that China exports the turbines in large quantities to Europe.

According to Trump, European countries have purchased Chinese wind turbines extensively as part of their renewable energy expansion.

"They sell them to the suckers over in Europe," Trump said.

He suggested that the wind energy push in Europe was not working as expected and claimed China itself was not relying heavily on wind farms.

"You ever think somebody is going to have to look at that?" Trump said. "How many wind farms have you seen lately in China?"

Trump also pointed to China's rapid expansion of energy infrastructure, acknowledging that Beijing was building large amounts of new capacity.

"I read where China is building tremendous energy," he said.

However, he said the United States was undertaking similar efforts as it expands electricity generation to support artificial intelligence and data centre growth.

"We're building similar amounts. We're building what we need," Trump said.

The president argued that expanding energy supply was essential to maintain US leadership in artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

Trump also used the event to highlight shifts in global manufacturing supply chains, saying companies from several countries were relocating production to the United States.

He said car manufacturers from Canada and Mexico were building new plants in the United States in response to US trade policies.

"They're coming in from Canada and Mexico," Trump said.

Trump also named Germany, Japan, and South Korea as countries whose automotive companies were expanding manufacturing in the United States.

"They're all coming here to build cars again," he said.

The president linked the trend to tariffs imposed during his administration, saying trade pressure had encouraged companies to shift production to the United States.

"They're all coming here to build cars again," he said, adding that companies from Europe and Asia were responding to new economic incentives.

Taiwan was briefly mentioned during Trump’s remarks on global semiconductor manufacturing, as the president discussed the return of chip production to the United States.

Trump said the US was rebuilding its domestic semiconductor industry and reversing earlier manufacturing losses.

"We lost the chip industry," he said, adding that companies were now returning production to the United States.

--IANS

lkj/sd/