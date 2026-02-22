Trump to deliver first SOTU of second term on Feb 24

Washington, Feb 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address of his second term on February 24, returning to Congress at a politically charged moment in Washington.

Read More

The address comes as Democrats prepare to mount a formal rebuttal. On February 19, 2026, Democrats announced that Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger would deliver the Democratic response.

The annual speech, delivered before a joint session of Congress, traditionally outlines the administration’s legislative and policy priorities for the year ahead.

As with previous years, a member of the president’s Cabinet is designated to remain at an undisclosed location outside Washington to ensure continuity of government in the event of an attack. A designated survivor for Trump’s address had not been announced.

The State of the Union has evolved over more than two centuries into one of the most closely watched moments in American politics. Historical records show presidential addresses to joint sessions dating back to 1790, including annual messages and wartime speeches.

Trump himself addressed joint sessions of Congress multiple times during his first term, including State of the Union addresses in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

This year’s speech will be Trump’s first formal State of the Union address of his second term, following an address to a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025.

The event will also feature the official Democratic response, a televised rebuttal that offers the opposition party an opportunity to counter the president’s narrative and policy claims.

For international observers, including in India, the address is closely tracked for signals on trade, immigration, defence, and foreign policy priorities.

The State of the Union requirement stems from the US Constitution, which mandates that the president “from time to time” provide Congress with information on the state of the country and recommend measures deemed necessary and expedient. Over time, the address has become a nationally televised prime-time event, often watched by millions and followed by an official response from the opposition party.

--IANS

lkj/rs