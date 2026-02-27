Trump to award Medal of Honour to three soldiers

Washington, Feb 27 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will award the prestigious Medal of Honor to three US Army soldiers on March 2, recognising acts of “gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty” spanning World War II, Vietnam, and the war in Afghanistan.

The White House said the nation’s highest military decoration will be conferred on Master Sergeant Roderick (Roddie) W. Edmonds, posthumously; Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis, posthumously; and Command Sergeant Major Terry P. Richardson, US Army (Retired).

Master Sergeant Edmonds will be honoured for actions between January 27, 1945, and March 30, 1945, as a prisoner of war in Germany. Upon arrival at Stalag IXA in Ziegenhain, he faced a German order that only Jewish-American prisoners were to report for roll call, under threat of execution.

Understanding that segregation of more than 200 Jewish-American POWs could lead to “persecution and possible death,” Edmonds directed all 1,200 American prisoners to present themselves.

When confronted by the Nazi commandant, who pressed a pistol against his forehead and demanded that he identify Jewish prisoners or be shot, Edmonds “fearlessly held his ground”. He warned the commandant that executing him would constitute a war crime. The officer ultimately lowered his weapon and left without further attempts to segregate the prisoners.

Weeks later, as Allied forces advanced, Edmonds led further resistance. He ordered prisoners to break ranks and return to their barracks when German transports arrived, forcing the guards to abandon the camp and leaving the 1,200 Americans behind.

Staff Sergeant Ollis is being recognised for actions on August 28, 2013, during a complex enemy attack at Forward Operating Base Ghazni in Afghanistan. The assault involved vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, suicide vests, indirect fire, and small arms fire.

After ordering fellow soldiers to bunkers, Ollis re-entered a building to check for casualties and moved toward the enemy force that had penetrated the perimeter. Alongside a Coalition Forces officer, and “armed only with rifles”, he joined other forces to repel the attack.

While under continuous fire, an insurgent engaged them at close range. With “complete disregard for his own safety,” Ollis positioned himself between the insurgent and the wounded officer. He fired and incapacitated the attacker, but the insurgent’s suicide vest detonated, mortally wounding him, the White House said.

Then-Staff Sergeant Richardson is being honoured for actions on September 14, 1968, near Loc Ninh in the Republic of Vietnam. Engaged by intense fire from a North Vietnamese Army battalion, he braved heavy machine gun fire three times to rescue wounded soldiers, the White House said.

Realising his company was surrounded, he advanced to Hill 222 to direct tactical air strikes, only to discover it was an enemy regimental base camp. Despite being wounded by a sniper, he continued directing air strikes for seven hours. He later declined medical evacuation. His actions “spared the lives of 85 fellow soldiers”.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the Armed Forces who distinguish themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty.

Since its creation during the American Civil War, more than 3,500 service members have received the medal. It remains the United States’ highest military decoration and is presented by the President in the name of Congress, recognising extraordinary acts in combat across different wars and generations.

