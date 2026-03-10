Trump threatens Iran over Hormuz Strait

Washington, March 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump centred his latest warning to Iran on the Strait of Hormuz, saying any attempt to block or disrupt the vital oil route would trigger overwhelming American retaliation.

Read More

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social.

He coupled that warning with a threat to destroy Iranian infrastructure. “Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!”

Earlier, Trump told reporters at Trump National Doral in Miami that the United States would not allow Iran to endanger one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

“As we continue Operation Epic Fury. We're also focused on keeping energy and oil flowing to the world, and I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe's oil supply,” he said.

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would remain open under US protection. “So the Strait of Hormuz is going to remain safe. We have a lot of Navy ships there.”

He said US naval power and mine-clearing capability were being positioned to secure the waterway if needed. “We have the best equipment in the world, inspecting for mines,” he said.

Trump also warned that any Iranian move in the Strait would bring consequences far beyond the battlefield. “If they do anything, the price will be incalculable,” he said. “Because you have to keep the straits flowing.”

He said the United States was ready to support commercial shipping directly. “In the meantime, during this brief disruption, the United States is offering political risk insurance to any tankers operating in the Gulf,” Trump said.

He added that US and allied forces could escort vessels through the narrow waterway if the threat rises. “When the time comes, the US Navy and its partners will escort tankers through the strait, if needed.”

Trump argued that keeping the route open was more important for Asia and other energy-importing regions than for the United States itself. “It doesn't really affect us. We have so much oil. We have tremendous oil and gas, much more than we need,” he said.

But he said many other countries depend heavily on the passage, especially China. “This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait,” Trump said. He added: “We're really helping China here, and other countries, because they get a lot of their energy from the states.”

Trump said the administration was also considering temporary sanctions relief tied to oil markets in order to contain price spikes. “We're also waiving certain oil-related sanctions to reduce prices,” he said.

He presented the Strait of Hormuz as a core front in the wider conflict with Iran and said Washington would not tolerate threats to commercial shipping. “In recent years, the regime and its terror proxies have launched attacks on hundreds of commercial vessels,” he said. “We're putting an end to all of this threat once and for all.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow passage linking the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is one of the world’s most important oil transit chokepoints. A large share of crude exports from Gulf producers passes through it, making any threat to the route a major concern for global energy markets.

--IANS

lkj/rs