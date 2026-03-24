Trump swears in Mullin as Homeland Security chief

Washington, March 25 (IANS) President Donald Trump on Tuesday swore in Senator Markwayne Mullin as the new Secretary of Homeland Security, calling him a “great American patriot” and vowing tougher action on illegal immigration and border security.

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At a White House ceremony, Trump praised Mullin’s record in Congress and his role in supporting the administration’s immigration agenda.

“It’s a great day for me because I have a lot of confidence in this gentleman,” Trump said. “And we’re thrilled to swear in our new Secretary of Homeland Security, great American patriot, to put it mildly, Markwayne Mullin.”

Mullin, who has represented Oklahoma in the House and Senate for 13 years, takes charge of a department central to US border enforcement and internal security.

Trump highlighted Mullin’s work on immigration and law enforcement issues, saying he had been “a close and vital partner in helping us secure the border, stop migrant crime, end the scourge of illegal drugs, and make America safe again”.

The President also underscored Mullin’s personal and professional background. He noted that Mullin is “the only Native American in the Senate” and “the first member of the Cherokee Nation ever to serve as a member of the cabinet”.

​Before entering politics, Mullin ran a family business and built it into “a multi-million dollar success story”, Trump said. He also referenced Mullin’s sporting career, calling him an undefeated MMA fighter inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame.

​“I have no doubt that as he takes the helm of DHS, Markwayne will fight for Homeland Security, the United States, and securing the country and making it really strong,” Trump said.

​The ceremony also included members of Mullin’s family, including his wife Christie and their children. Senior officials and political figures were present, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

​Trump used the occasion to sharply criticise his political opponents over immigration policy. He alleged that “radical left Democrat thugs in Congress” had blocked funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

​He also claimed that previous policies had allowed “25 million people” to enter the country and blamed them for crime and security concerns. “What they allowed to happen to our country can never be allowed to happen again,” he said.

​Referring to a recent killing, Trump said an “illegal alien monster” had been responsible and linked the case to broader immigration enforcement failures.

​“With Secretary Mullin at DHS, we will continue our record-setting efforts to deport these illegal alien criminals from our country,” Trump added.

​Mullin briefly thanked the President during the ceremony, saying, “Thank you, sir.”

​The Department of Homeland Security oversees border security, immigration enforcement, counterterrorism, and disaster response. It has been at the centre of US political debate, particularly over illegal immigration and asylum policies.

​Trump has made immigration enforcement a key plank of his political agenda, with a focus on deportations and tighter border controls. The appointment of Mullin signals continuity in that approach as the administration pushes for stricter measures and confronts opposition in Congress.

--IANS

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