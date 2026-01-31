Trump signs executive order clearing IndyCar race in Washington

Washington, Jan 31 (IANS) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order clearing the way for a major IndyCar road race in the nation’s capital this August, framing the event as a centerpiece of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Read More

Trump announced that the three-day event will run from August 21 to 23 and will feature IndyCar racing on streets near the National Mall. He told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House that the race would celebrate “greatness with American motor racing” and be open to the public at no cost.

“This is going to be very, very important,” Trump said. “We’re celebrating greatness with American motor racing.”

Trump credited Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corporation, for driving the effort. He praised Penske’s record in American motorsports and said the event had been sought for years but moved quickly under his administration.

“They’ve been coming here for years, and everybody wanted it,” Trump said. “Trump gets things done.”

Penske said the race would tie American motorsport to the country’s semi quincentennial. He said most of the grounds would be free and described the event as an economic boost for the city.

“There’s no better way for us to bring automotive and speed into the DC area,” Penske said. “This will be an economic benefit to the area, to the city.”

Fox Sports will serve as the broadcast partner. Eric Shanks, the network’s chief executive, said Fox would treat the race as a marquee national event.

“To be able to celebrate America’s birthday on Fox is an absolutely incredible honor,” Shanks said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the administration was directed to think “outside the box” to mark the 250th anniversary. He said the idea of high-speed racing through the capital would be unprecedented.

“To think 190 miles an hour down Pennsylvania Avenue, this is going to be wild,” Duffy said, drawing laughter from the room.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum called the race a symbolic merging of American history and innovation. He said the speed of planning reflected Trump’s leadership style.

“One week we have a race as opposed to like four months of talking,” Burgum said.

Penske Corporation President Bud Denker said the idea had long been dismissed as impossible. He said the project moved forward rapidly once the White House became involved.

“The word free shouldn’t be overridden,” Denker said. “People can come out and celebrate our country’s history.”

The race is expected to take place against iconic Washington landmarks, including views of the Washington Monument and memorials along the Mall. Officials said practice sessions and related events would be held across the three-day period.

IndyCar racing has traditionally been centered on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, owned by Penske, and is best known globally for the Indy 500. Major street races have expanded the sport’s reach in recent years.

--IANS

lkj/rs