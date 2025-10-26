Trump sidesteps Taiwan questions ahead of key Asia tour, expected meeting with Chinese President Xi

Washington, Oct 26 (IANS) As US President Donald Trump embarked on a five-day Asia tour, which is expected to include a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he appeared cautious when pressed on one of the most sensitive issues in US-China relations -- Taiwan.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Asia, Trump confirmed that Taiwan would be among the topics likely to come up during his discussions with Xi, which are expected to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea next week. However, he offered few specifics, striking a notably restrained tone on the matter.

Asked whether he would consider revising Washington’s long-standing policy toward Taiwan, Trump replied tersely, “I don’t want to talk about that now. I don’t want to create any complexity. The trip is already complex enough.”

When questioned about his recent remarks suggesting that China does not intend to invade Taiwan, Trump added, “It would be very dangerous for China to make any move on Taiwan.” His brief comments hinted at the geopolitical delicacy of the Taiwan question, an issue that continues to test the limits of US-China diplomacy.

Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as part of its territory, despite never having ruled it, and has vowed to bring the island under its control, by force if necessary. Over the past few years, China has intensified its military, economic, and diplomatic pressure on Taipei, sparking growing concern among Western allies.

The United States, meanwhile, maintains a robust yet unofficial relationship with Taiwan and is legally obligated under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide the island with defensive support. This arrangement, while central to Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy, remains a constant source of friction with Beijing, which views any form of US backing for Taipei as interference in its internal affairs.

Under the US’s “One China” policy, Washington acknowledges Beijing’s position that Taiwan is part of China but stops short of officially recognising the claim. The US also maintains that it does not support Taiwan’s independence.

