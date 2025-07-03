Trump secures poll victory as US Congress clears flagship tax bill

Washington, July 4 (IANS) A day before the US Independence Day, President Donald Trump, on Thursday, secured a massive political victory as Congress narrowly cleared his flagship tax and spending bill, advancing his second-term agenda with enhanced funding for his anti-immigration policies.

The bill squeezed past a final vote 218-214, meaning it can be on Trump's desk to be signed into law on the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

"One of the most consequential Bills ever. The USA is the 'HOTTEST' Country in the World, by far!!!" Trump said on his social media platform 'Truth social' as he scented victory.

The bill "will be at the president's desk for signature at a big, beautiful signing on Friday at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July, just as the President always said and hoped it would be," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a call with reporters.

The bill underlined the President's dominance over the Republican Party, which had been wracked by misgivings over a text that will balloon the national debt and gut health and welfare support.

A small group of opponents in the party finally fell into line after Speaker Mike Johnson worked through the night to corral dissenters in the House of Representatives behind the "One Big Beautiful Bill".

The timing of the vote slipped back as Democratic Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke against the bill for nearly nine hours to delay proceedings.

The legislative win is the latest in a series of successes for Trump, including a Supreme Court ruling last week that curbed lone judges from blocking his policies, and US air strikes that led to a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

His sprawling mega-bill just passed the Senate on Tuesday and had to return to the lower chamber for a rubber stamp of the Senators' revisions.

The package honours many of Trump's campaign promises: boosting military spending, funding a mass migrant deportation drive and committing $4.5 trillion to extend his first-term tax relief.

"Today we are laying a key cornerstone of America's new Golden Age," Johnson said.

But it is expected to pile an extra $3.4 trillion over a decade onto the country's fast-growing deficits, while shrinking the federal food assistance program and forcing through the largest cuts to the Medicaid health insurance scheme for low-income Americans since its 1960s launch.

Some estimates put the total number of recipients set to lose their insurance coverage under the bill at $17 million. Scores of rural hospitals are expected to close.

While Republican moderates in the House fear the cuts will damage their prospects of reelection, fiscal hawks chafed over savings that they say fall far short of what was promised.

Johnson had to negotiate tight margins, and could only lose a handful of lawmakers in the final vote, among more than two dozen who had earlier declared themselves open to rejecting Trump's 869-page text.

Trump has spent weeks hitting the phones and hosting White House meetings to cajole lawmakers torn between angering welfare recipients at home and incurring the President's wrath.

Democrats hope public opposition to the Bill will help them flip the House in the 2026 midterm election, pointing to data showing that it represents a huge redistribution of wealth from the poorest Americans to the richest.

Jeffries held the floor for his Democrats ahead of the final vote, as he told stories of everyday Americans who he argued would be harmed by Trump's legislation.

"This bill, this one big, ugly bill — this reckless Republican budget, this disgusting abomination — is not about improving the quality of life of the American people," he said.

Extra spending on the military and border security will be paid in part through ending clean energy and electric vehicle subsidies -- a factor triggering a bitter public feud between Trump and former supporter Elon Musk.

