Trump says US administration is in 'very deep negotiations' to secure release of hostages held by Hamas

Washington, Sep 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is "in very deep negotiations with Hamas" to secure the release of the remaining Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, but warned failure to secure a hostage deal could lead to a "tough situation".

Trump replied to a question asked by a reporter in the Oval Office about the status of the mediated hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

"It's going to be nasty -- that's my opinion, Israel's choice, but that's my opinion," Trump said.

"They gotta let them out."

Referring to parents of the slain hostages, who Trump describes as "young beautiful dead people", he said they "want them every bit as much — almost more — than as if their son or daughter were alive. But you have many dead people that are coming out as part of the deal".

Pressed on what demands Hamas still has, Trump told reporters the organisation is "asking for some things that are fine," but added, "You have to remember October 7."

"You know, people forget October 7 -- it's not an easy thing to forget, right?" he said.

"But people forget, or they maybe purposely forget October 7. So, you know, you have to put that into the equation very strongly."

And he said he had spoken to families of the hostages still being held in Gaza.

"They just want them back very badly, and everything that goes with it -- so it's very sad," Trump said.

He said that of the at least 20 hostages believed to be alive, "there could be some that recently died, is what I'm hearing. I hope that's wrong."

Trump reiterates the point he made in a Truth Social post on Thursday, in which he called on Hamas to release the remaining living hostages immediately, indicating that the US could accept the terror group's survival if it does so.

"I was the one who, myself and my people, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner was great on this — but they got a lot of people out," Trump said, suggesting his son-and-law who was a senior White House adviser during his first term was involved in the negotiations.

"I always said when you get down to the final 10 or 20 you're not going to get them out unless you're going to do a lot. And doing a lot means capitulation, that's no good either. It's a very tough situation."

Trump also commented on the "big demonstrations" in Israel backing a hostage deal, saying they "put Israel in a tough position" by making it harder to "prosecute a war".

