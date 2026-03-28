Trump says Iran ‘being decimated’, signals talks

Washington, March 28 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said Iran is “being decimated” and confirmed that talks are underway, while also claiming sweeping military successes against Tehran in remarks spanning both a White House interaction and a speech in Miami.

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“On Iran, they are being decimated. They are talking, we are talking now. They want to make a deal. Very simply, our military is the greatest in the world by far. Iran is being decimated,” Trump told reporters after arriving on Air Force One.

The President indicated that US military pressure had pushed Iran towards negotiations, though he did not elaborate on the format or timeline of the talks. “They want to make a deal,” he said.

In a separate address at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Miami, Trump gave his assessment of the situation, describing Iran as significantly weakened by US military operations.

“We're crushing Iran's weapons stockpiles, destroying their missiles and drone factories at levels nobody ever thought were possible, and turning their defense industrial base into nothing,” he said.

He added that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely degraded.

“Iran's navy is gone. It's all sunk at the bottom of the gulf… Their air force is dead totally completely dead… Their anti-aircraft and communications capabilities are totally dismantled and dead,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed that US operations had eliminated key leadership figures.

“Their leaders are all dead… Their supreme leader is no longer supreme. He's dead,” he said.

Framing the campaign as a decisive success, Trump said the US had achieved its military objectives ahead of schedule.

“We're achieving each and every one of the military objectives I laid out less than four weeks ago… we're two weeks ahead of schedule,” he said.

He further asserted that Iran had been forced into negotiations under pressure.

“They are negotiating. They're begging to make a deal,” Trump said in the Miami speech.

Trump linked the military campaign to broader strategic goals, including preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and reshaping regional security dynamics.

“As president of the United States, I would never allow the world's number one state sponsor of terror to obtain a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The remarks across both appearances underscore a consistent message from Trump — that sustained military action has weakened Iran and opened the door for negotiations.

--IANS

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