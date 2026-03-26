Trump says Iran 'begging' for deal after strikes

Washington, March 26 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran is “begging to make a deal” after weeks of sustained American military strikes that he claimed have crippled Tehran’s military capabilities.

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Speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump asserted that US operations under “Operation Epic Fury” had “obliterated” Iran’s military infrastructure, including its navy, air force and missile systems.

“They are begging to make a deal, not me,” Trump said, adding, “we’ve wiped out their Navy completely, their Air Force completely… and a large percentage of their missiles and the missile launchers.”

The President said US forces had destroyed “close to 90 percent” of missile launchers and struck factories producing drones and missiles. He warned that Iran now faces a choice between negotiations or continued military pressure.

“They now have a chance to make a deal… If they don’t, we’re their worst nightmare,” he said.

Vice President JD Vance said the military campaign had significantly weakened Iran’s conventional forces, giving Washington broader strategic options.

“The Iranian conventional military is effectively destroyed… they don’t have a Navy,” Vance said, adding that the goal was to ensure “Iran never has a nuclear weapon.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the operation as necessary to counter a long-standing threat, saying Iran had been “killing Americans and attacking Americans across this planet” for decades.

“This is the weakest Iran has ever been,” Rubio said, warning that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose “an unacceptable risk for the world.”

Special envoy Steve Witkoff said diplomatic efforts were ongoing, with a 15-point framework for a potential peace deal already conveyed through intermediaries.

“We have… presented a 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal,” Witkoff said, adding that talks were being mediated via Pakistan and had produced “strong and positive messaging.”

However, he said earlier negotiations failed because Iran refused key US demands, including ending uranium enrichment and dismantling nuclear facilities.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the campaign had achieved rapid battlefield success.

“Never in recorded history has a nation’s military been so quickly and effectively neutralised,” he said, adding that more than 150 naval vessels had been destroyed and thousands of targets struck.

Hegseth said US aircraft were now operating freely over Iranian airspace, signalling the collapse of Iran’s air defences.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said parallel economic pressure had weakened Iran’s financial system, claiming it “collapsed in December” under US sanctions.

He added that global oil markets remained stable and shipping activity in the Gulf was beginning to recover.

Trump also criticised NATO allies for not contributing to the campaign, calling the alliance a “paper tiger” and saying the US had acted largely alone.

The President maintained that the operation was ahead of schedule, noting that the mission initially expected to take “four to six weeks” was progressing faster.

“We’re extremely… ahead of schedule,” he said.

--IANS

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