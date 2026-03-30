Trump says Cuba ‘will be next’ as crisis deepens

Washington, March 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said Cuba “will be next” to face collapse, describing the island nation as a failing state while signalling Washington’s willingness to allow oil shipments to ease conditions for its people.

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“Cuba’s gonna be next… Cuba’s a mess. It’s a failing country and they’re gonna be next,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

He said the United States would step in to support Cuban Americans and others affected. “We will be there to help it out… we’ll be there to help our great Cuban Americans out,” he said.

Trump attributed Cuba’s condition to its leadership. “They have a bad regime. They have very bad and corrupt leadership,” he said.

The remarks came as he addressed reports that the United States may allow oil shipments, including from Russia, to reach Cuba amid its economic difficulties.

“I told them if a country wants to send some oil to Cuba right now, I have no problem with that,” Trump said.

He added that such shipments would not significantly alter geopolitical dynamics. “Whether it’s Russia or not… it doesn’t bother me much. It’s not gonna have an impact,” he said.

Trump argued that allowing fuel supplies would primarily benefit ordinary Cubans rather than the government. “I’d prefer letting it in… because the people need heat and cooling and all of the other things that you need,” he said.

At the same time, he maintained that additional oil deliveries would not reverse Cuba’s broader trajectory. “Whether or not they get a boat of oil, it’s not gonna matter. Cuba’s finished,” he said.

Trump’s comments suggest a dual-track approach, combining pressure on Havana’s leadership with limited humanitarian flexibility aimed at mitigating hardship for civilians.

Cuba has faced prolonged economic strain in recent years, marked by fuel shortages, power outages and declining foreign exchange earnings. US sanctions and restrictions, alongside structural challenges within the Cuban economy, have compounded the crisis.

--IANS

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