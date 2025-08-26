Trump rolls out additional measures to address crime in Washington, signals nationwide actions

Washington, Aug 26 (IANS) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing "additional specific actions" to "further crack down on crime" in Washington, while signaling nationwide deployment of the National Guard.

The order directs the secretary of defense to create a "specialized DC National Guard unit" trained to ensure public safety and order in the nation's capital, when its activation becomes necessary, and "ensure state National Guards are similarly trained and ready to assist in quelling civil disturbances nationwide."

Further, the secretary of defense will ensure the availability of a National Guard quick reaction force for "rapid nationwide deployment" when circumstances warrant, according to the order.

The order also instructs the National Park Service to "hire additional United States Park Police officers" to support public safety in Washington, and directs the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia to "hire additional prosecutors" to focus on violent and property crimes, Xinhua news agency reported.

CNN called the order "the clearest sign yet he intends to expand the US military's role in domestic law enforcement activities across the country." The report, meanwhile, noted that these forces primarily perform their mission under the command and control of governors, and the executive order does not specify what authority the units outside of Washington, would report to if a state's governor does not wish to use them.

The order was signed just a few days after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered National Guard members patrolling the streets of Washington to begin carrying their service weapons.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that Chicago could be the next city the federal government targets in its crime crackdown, following several days of action in Washington. He later mentioned New York, along with Chicago, as cities he'd like the National Guard to help tackle crime.

On Sunday, Trump threatened to expand military deployment to Baltimore in a clash with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who criticized the deployment of National Guard in Washington, and invited Trump to visit his state and discuss public safety.

On August 11, when Trump announced at a White House press conference that he is deploying the National Guard to assist in restoring law and order and public safety in DC, he also cited Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore and Oakland as troubled cities -- all Democratic-led cities.

