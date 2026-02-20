Trump pushes voter ID, proof of citizenship

Washington, Feb 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump renewed his call for mandatory voter identification and proof of citizenship, arguing that tighter election rules are essential to safeguarding American democracy.

Speaking at a manufacturing plant in Rome, Georgia, Trump told supporters: “We want voter I.D.. We want proof of citizenship.”

He criticised opposition to the proposals, saying Democrats resist voter identification because “the only way they can cheat is if they look, we can stop them so easy.”

Trump added: “The Democrats don't want to give us voter ID because they want to cheat.”

He also dismissed claims that voter identification requirements are discriminatory. “You know what they say, we don't want voter ID because it's racist.”

He argued public opinion strongly supports the move, saying: “When they look at the polls, 95 % of the people want voter ID.”

The President paired the demand for voter ID with calls for tighter controls on mail-in ballots. “We don't want mail-in ballots,” he said, adding that such ballots are “crooked.”

Trump clarified that exceptions should apply “for the military far away, except for people that are ill, disabled, or people that are away even for a vacation will be generous, okay.”

He also pressed for the establishment of documentation standards at polling stations. “Let's prove that you're an American, so please provide proof of citizenship,” he said, adding that Democrats are “fighting that.”

The remarks come as election rules remain a flashpoint in Georgia, a state that has been at the centre of intense political and legal battles in recent cycles.

During the speech, Trump referenced a federal raid in Fulton County, alleging that authorities had seized ballots and that Democrats were attempting to prevent public scrutiny. “They have the ballots,” he said, adding: “Why don't they want them to see the ballots after all these years? You know why they don't want? Because they cheated.”

Trump framed voter ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements as a long-term political imperative. “Republicans have to win this one,” he said, adding, “We'll never lose a race for 50 years.”

Voter identification laws vary widely across US states. Some require government-issued photo ID, while others accept non-photo identification or allow voters to sign affidavits if documentation is unavailable. Georgia tightened its voting laws after the 2020 election, including changes to absentee ballot procedures and identification requirements.

Proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting have been debated at both state and federal levels. Supporters argue such measures protect election integrity, while opponents contend they risk disenfranchising eligible voters who may lack immediate access to documentation.

