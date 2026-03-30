Trump pushes voter ID, attacks mail-in ballots

Washington, March 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump renewed his push for sweeping election reforms, calling for mandatory voter identification and sharply criticising mail-in ballots as “inherently dishonest.”

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Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump urged Republicans to take aggressive legislative steps, including ending the Senate filibuster, to pass what he described as the “Save America Act.”

“They should terminate the filibuster, just vote and you’ll get everything you want,” he said.

Trump outlined a set of priorities centred on tightening voting rules. “We have voter ID, we have proof of citizenship. It’s so important,” he said.

He singled out mail-in voting for criticism. “Mail-in ballots have to be stopped… other than that, mail-in ballots are inherently dishonest,” he said, while noting limited exceptions for “the military… sick people… disabled… (and) people that are travelling.”

The president argued that stricter rules enjoy broad public backing. “It’s polling at 87 per cent… with all voters, including Democrats,” he said of voter ID requirements.

He accused Democratic leaders of opposing such measures for political reasons. “The only ones that don’t want it are… these corrupt Democrat leaders because it will not give them the ability to cheat in an election,” Trump said.

Trump framed the proposed changes as central to election integrity. “Why wouldn’t you want voter ID? There’s not a reason in the world you wouldn’t want it except to cheat,” he said.

Responding to questions, the president spoke about his policy goals tied to the legislation, including restrictions on transgender participation in sports and changes to voting procedures, presenting them as part of a wider political agenda.

Trump said Republican leaders have said they lack the votes to end the filibuster. But he insisted leadership should push harder. “That’s what being a leader is. You have to get the votes,” he said.

Trump’s comments come amid ongoing debates in Washington over voting access and election security, issues that have become increasingly polarised in recent election cycles.

--IANS

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