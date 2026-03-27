Trump pitches relief, trade gains for farmers​

Washington, March 27 (IANS) Donald Trump on Friday outlined a series of tax cuts, trade gains and regulatory rollbacks aimed at American farmers, while promising further relief and pressing Congress to pass a new farm bill.​

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Addressing what he described as the largest gathering of farmers on the White House South Lawn, Trump said his administration had moved quickly to boost farm incomes and reduce costs.​

“In my first year back in the White House, farm income has soared by 20 per cent,” he said, crediting tax changes and deregulation for the increase.

He also highlighted a $12 billion relief package for farmers affected by trade disruptions, saying, “We gave you $12 billion in farm relief.”​

Trump pointed to trade deals as a key driver of growth. He said the United States is now exporting over $40 billion in soybeans to China, adding, “The American soybeans are now being shipped to China in record amounts.”

He also cited expanded markets for beef, dairy and biofuels across multiple regions.​

On taxes, Trump said his administration passed “the largest tax cuts in American history,” with nearly half of filers benefiting and receiving an average refund of about $5,000.

He added that farmers can now deduct 100 per cent of equipment costs in the first year, calling it “slightly better” than previous long-term depreciation rules.

A major focus of his remarks was regulatory relief. Trump said he repealed “ridiculous water restrictions” and moved to reduce environmental compliance burdens on farm equipment.

He argued that such rules had made tractors “too complicated” and costly, and promised to “cut out massive amounts of nonsense” to lower equipment prices.​

He also announced a new “right to repair” rule that allows farmers to fix their own equipment, which he said could save up to $30,000 on major repairs. Additional changes included easing requirements for diesel exhaust fluid and introducing new guidelines to reduce compliance costs.​

Energy policy was another priority. Trump said he had issued an emergency order to allow immediate sales of E15 fuel and was pushing for year-round approval. He also announced updated renewable fuel standards for 2026 and 2027, which he said would generate over $10 billion in rural economic benefits and create about 100,000 jobs.​

To support financing, Trump said the Small Business Administration would expand loan guarantees for farmers and food suppliers. He also promoted a new “product of the USA” food label to help consumers identify domestically produced goods.​

Trump repeatedly criticised the previous administration, saying farmers were “treated really badly” and that no new trade deals were negotiated during that period. He urged lawmakers to pass a new farm bill, calling it “vital to everything that we do,” echoing remarks from farmers at the event.​

He also said he would request additional farm relief in the next funding bill, adding, “We have you taken care of in both instances.”

--IANS

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