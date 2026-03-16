Trump orders Kennedy Centre closure for overhaul​

Washington, March 16 (IANS) President Donald Trump on Monday announced plans to shut the Kennedy Centre for up to two years for a major renovation, saying the landmark performing arts complex in Washington had been left in “very bad condition” by previous management.​

Read More

Speaking at the White House during a meeting with members of the Trump Kennedy Centre board, Trump said the temporary closure would allow construction crews to rebuild and modernise the facility.​

“The fastest way to bring the Trump Kennedy Centre to the highest level of success, beauty, and grandeur is to cease the entertainment operations for a two-year period of time,” he said.​

Trump said construction would begin shortly after a July 4 celebration at the venue. “After that, we close, and we start construction,” he said.​

The President argued that keeping the centre open during renovations would slow the work and make it difficult to carry out major upgrades.​

“As an example, it’s hard to show Shakespeare when you don’t have any seats,” he said, referring to plans to replace seating and upgrade the facility’s interior.​

Trump described the building as structurally sound but badly maintained, citing rusting steel, aging air-conditioning systems, and other infrastructure problems.​

“Necessary maintenance has been ignored,” he said. “Everything from busting pipes and leaks to serious electrical and structural problems.”​

He said the previous management had also left the centre with a large financial deficit and declining programming.​

“The programming was very woke and out of touch with reality,” Trump said, adding that the facility had faced a budget deficit of “about $26 million minimum.”​

According to Trump, the new board had raised significant private funding to stabilise the institution. “Last year we raised over $130 million to keep this place going,” he said.​

He also said the Kennedy Centre Honours had generated a record fundraising haul. “With the Trump Kennedy Centre Honours alone, we raised this year a record $23 million,” he said.​

Trump credited Ric Grenell with helping stabilise the organisation during a transition period and said a new operational leadership team would oversee the renovation project.​

Matt, whom Trump introduced as the incoming chief operating officer and executive director, will lead construction and preparations for a grand reopening.​

“He’s a pro at construction,” Trump said, adding that the renovation would include new seating, marble interiors, and extensive structural repairs.​

“When it’s finished, it’s going to be far better than it was when it was originally built,” he said.​

The John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, located on the banks of the Potomac River, is the United States’ national cultural centre. Opened in 1971, it hosts concerts, theatre productions, ballet performances, and the annual Kennedy Centre Honours, which recognise lifetime artistic achievement.

--IANS

lkj/dan